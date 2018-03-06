'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers: Wyatt Meets Lucy's Ancestor

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promo photo for 'Timeless'

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) is set to meet Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) great-grandfather in the upcoming season premiere of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The War to End All Wars," the synopsis reveals what the Rittenhouse is after when it sends Lucy and her mother Carol (Susanna Thompson) back in France during the World War I. Apparently, they need to recruit a celebrated scientist to cure an important individual. Lucy will be approaching Marie Curie (guest star Kim Bubbs) to save a wounded American soldier named Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady).

It is now revealed that Keynes is actually an ancestor of the Prestons. The Rittenhouse plans to bring him to the present to become the cult's leader. Under his guidance, the members are hopeful that they can succeed in their aspirations to take over the world. Lucy will be shocked by the revelation as well since she has no idea about Keynes' identity until it is too late. With Wyatt and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) shadowing her every move, they are bound to meet the soldier sooner or later.

Meanwhile, fans of Wyatt and Lucy are reeling over the new spoilers regarding their blossoming romance. The new trailer reveals the two passionately kissing. In the past installment, Wyatt kept Lucy at arms length in honor of his wife's memory. He felt that he was cheating on her even though she was already dead. Lucy respected his decision and did not force the matter, knowing Wyatt would only run away from her.

Now, it seems like he is ready to give their relationship a chance. Wyatt's decision to pursue Lucy must have been boosted by his pal, Rufus. The engineer tells the soldier that it is obvious that he loves the lady. Wyatt's wife may no longer around, but it does not mean that he will remain sad forever. Lucy makes him happy. Once he stops pushing her away, he will realize what he has been missing all along.

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.