'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers: Wyatt And Rufus Team Up With Famous NASCAR Driver

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promo photo for 'Timeless'

Team Time is going to work with a NASCAR driver meant for stardom in the upcoming season premiere of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The Darlington 500," the synopsis reveals that Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will chase Rittenhouse and travel back to the 1950s. There, they will discover that the organization has planted a sleeper agent whose mission is to destroy the American car industry. The spy will turn out to be Wyatt's favorite race car driver. To stop the Rittenhouse's plan from succeeding, the team will work alongside Wendell Scott (guest star Joseph Lee Anderson), the first African-American destined to win a race in the Grand National Series.

Last episode, it was revealed that there would be no single adversary for the Team Time in the new storyline. Instead, Rittenhouse has discreetly left sleeper agents in different eras. Series creator Eric Kripke talked to TV Guide about the revelation. According to him, this only makes things difficult for Lucy, Wyatt, and Rufus. Unlike before when they only had to track down Flynn (Goran Višnjić), this time around, they have no idea what they are up against. They already met Rittenhouse's first spy. The World War I American soldier named Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady) turned out to be Lucy's great-grandfather.

"We started to really explore the idea of, OK, you're a bad guy with a time machine, what are smarter ways to play that are even smarter than we saw in Season 1," Kripke said. "And this idea of, wait, you don't just have to show up and pretend to be somebody, you can drop someone off and let them live their life and let them live there for 30 years before they are activated to do the thing they were sent there to do. It makes it a lot harder for our heroes, because they never quite know who they can trust and who are they interacting with. They don't know if the people they're interacting with are friends or enemies."

"Timeless" season 2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.