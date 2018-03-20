'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Teaser Shows Wyatt Kissing Lucy

Facebook/NBCTimeless A promotional image for "Timeless"

The moment that all the fans of Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are waiting for will happen in the upcoming season premiere of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "Hollywoodland," the promo shows the couple talking about their relationship. Wyatt is telling Lucy that he is not afraid to feel again. In the past, the soldier made an effort to push the lady away in honor of his dead wife. He was not yet ready to forget about her. It now looks like he is finally ready to move on. In the clip, Wyatt and Lucy give in to their urge to kiss. The two are shown in a passionate embrace at a hotel room they are staying while in Hollywood.

Team Time is in Los Angeles because they are looking for the sleeper agent that the Rittenhouse planted in 1941. The person's mission is clear — to steal the only copy of Citizen Kane, an American mystery drama film by Orson Welles. Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will work alongside Hedy Lamarr (guest star Alyssa Sutherland), an Austrian-born American film actress who is also a celebrated inventor. Wyatt and Lucy will still have plenty of time to talk about what they have, though. In an interview with TVLine, Lanter said it was time for the two to come clean about their feelings.

"[They are] really starting to believe that they care about each other. I feel like all last season, there was a sexual tension. But at the very end, we see Wyatt saying, 'I've got to be open to new things,' and I think that almost-kiss is him being open to new things [and] possibly treading into that new territory," Lanter said. "It's also kind of true that her safe area is sort of in Wyatt's arms. I think that she's realizing that, in that moment of her vulnerability, Wyatt is there to stand her up, and... that there's a deeper connection there than just a sexual tension," he added.

"Timeless" season 2 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.