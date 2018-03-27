'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Team Time to Rescue Mom of America's Founding Father

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promo photo for 'Timeless'

Team Time will do their best to save an important woman in the history of America in the upcoming episode of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The Salem Witch Hunt," the synopsis reveals that Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), together with Flynn (Goran Višnjic), will travel to the 1690s in the colonial Massachusetts to save a young girl.

People are accusing the girl of being a witch, and Team Time will realize the enormity of the situation when they discover that the girl is actually the mother of the yet to be born Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Abiah (guest star Sofia Vassilieva), the said girl, is not the only one that the squad will attempt to save that day, as many women are being indicted for witchcraft.

In the American history, the Salem witch trials were held in between February 1692 and May 1693. These resulted in twenty people being executed by hanging. Fourteen of them were women. In the storyline, even Lucy will be accused of being a witch.

The promo shows a delegation of locals sentencing Abiah to death. Lucy and Rufus are scrambling to save the woman. If they fail, Franklin will never be born.

Elsewhere, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) is not with his group because he has snuck away from the bunker following a shocking revelation. In the previous episode, he received a text from a woman claiming to be his dead wife.

Viewers are aware that Wyatt has spent the majority of his time travels trying to change the fate of Jessica. He failed time and again.

Series co-creator Eric Kripke explained the revelation to TVLine, stating it would be unraveled slowly in the upcoming episodes. Jessica's reappearance took place just when Wyatt admitted that he loved Lucy. They even kissed in that hotel in the 1940s Los Angeles.

According to Kripke, there would be a lot of intense emotional moments the moment Jessica returns. Her presence could only mean more complications in Wyatt and Lucy's relationship. This love triangle will follow a "twisty" road ahead, where Lucy will likely get her heart broken again and again.

It took ages for Wyatt to admit that he loved her, too. He was unable to move on from his wife's memory. Wyatt has always described Jessica as an angel. Lucy knew that she would not measure up to the other woman. Kripke provided a glimpse of her feelings towards Wyatt's wife.

"Lucy has really complicated feelings about Jessica. She, obviously, has finally, after a lot of reflection, fallen for Wyatt. She and Wyatt have both decided to let go of the past, in a way, and their pain, and focus on a future together, and now all of a sudden comes this woman out of Wyatt's past to really complicate things. There's no way she can't be hurt and confused. But by the same respect, she knows that this is the love of Wyatt's life. And then she gets to know her, and really irritatingly realizes that she likes her and finds herself in an impossible position, because she doesn't want to come between them," Kripke teased.

"Timeless" season 2 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.