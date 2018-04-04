'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Wyatt Skips Mission to See Resurrected Wife

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promo photo for 'Timeless'

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will take some time off from the group's mission to digest the stunning revelation about his dead wife in the upcoming episode of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The Salem Witch Hunt," the synopsis reveals that Wyatt will sneak away from the bunker and find answers.

In the previous episode, Wyatt received a text from a woman claiming to be Jessica. Viewers are aware that in the many times that Wyatt tried to tinkle with time and reverse his wife's fate, he always failed. That is why, when the soldier received the message, it came as a huge shock.

It was also bad timing for his and Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) part since they just got together. The two gave in to their feelings in that hotel in the 1940s Los Angeles after a long time of mutual pining.

In an interview with TVLine, series co-creator Eric Kripke explained the timing of reintroducing Wyatt's wife. According to him, they have been waiting for this revelation since they started conceptualizing season 2. Jessica's return will obviously have a huge effect on Wyatt and Lucy's dynamics, and Kripke said they are already anticipating the hate that the character would be getting for getting in between the new lovers. What the viewers must understand however, he quipped, is that Jessica is not a bad woman. Wyatt's devotion to her proved how much she was loved.

"Look, we know that the audience, especially all the people that are rooting for Lucy and Wyatt to get together, it automatically puts Jessica at a disadvantage. So we're really working hard to create a likable, human, complicated person, [and] to not just have her be a romantic rival, because that's never going to be a satisfying character. We just really made a commitment to start looking at Jessica as her own person, with her own problems, [who is] thrown into this insane situation of realizing who her husband is and what he does," Kripke teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Team Time (without Wyatt) going back to the 1690s and traveling to the colonial Massachusetts to save a young girl. This is around the time of the Salem witch trials, where many women were accused of witchcraft. Lucy, Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Flynn's (Goran Višnjic) mission is to stop the execution of Abiah (guest star Sofia Vassilieva), the girl who will give birth to Benjamin Franklin in the future. As Lucy explains in the promo, if they fail to save Abiah, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States will never be born.

Abiah will not be the only victim that Team Time will attempt to liberate in the operation. In the American history, the trials lasted in between February 1692 and May 1693, where about twenty people were executed by hanging. In the episode, even Lucy will be accused of being a witch. The people of Salem have prepared a public execution for the suspected individuals. Abiah is shown being dragged to a makeshift guillotine while the whole town watches.

"Timeless" season 2 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.