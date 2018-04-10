'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Team Time to Foil Kennedy Assassination

Facebook/NBCTimeless A promo photo for 'Timeless'

Team Time will labor to stop the Rittenhouse from assassinating John F. Kennedy (guest star Grant Jordan) at the present time in the upcoming episode of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The Kennedy Curse," the synopsis reveals that the squad will tackle a mission that will send them in the early 1930s. When something goes horribly wrong, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will decide that it is best that they bring back with them an important individual. This turns out to be the 17-year-old JFK. The promo shows the teen's confused expression when he realizes that he is no longer in his boarding school. Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Denise (Sakina Jaffrey) also cannot believe that the men kidnapped JFK.

Wyatt and Rufus have every intention to bring back the teen to his world. While the Lifeboat is recharging, though, something unexpected happens. The young JFK escapes from the bunker and wanders around modern-day San Francisco. Team Time must find him quick before the Rittenhouse gets to him and assassinate him.

In the previous episode, the squad traveled to colonial Massachusetts in the 1690s to save the mother of Benjamin Franklin. It was the Salem witch trials and the nine women were about to be tried for witchcraft. This included Abiah (guest star Sofia Vassilieva), Ben's future mom.

With Wyatt busy looking for answers to an enigma, Lucy and Rufus went with Flynn (Goran Višnjic). They successfully saved Abiah, who was supposed to be executed by hanging.

In the present time, Wyatt finally met with his dead wife, Jessica (Tonya Glanz). Previously, he received a text from her, which sent him reeling. When they saw each other again, Jessica was angry with her husband. According to her, he was never around for her. Wyatt informed her that in his world, she died and left him all alone. Jessica did not believe him until she saw the Lifeboat in the bunker.

Jessica also met Lucy. Wyatt previous called Lucy to tell her that his wife was alive. She told him she was happy for him, but it was not entirely true. Lucy felt bad because Jessica appeared just when her relationship with Wyatt was doing good. They finally admitted that they like each other.

Lucy would not be the person to get in between Wyatt and his happiness, though. She kept on smiling even when she heard him urge Jessica to make their marriage work. In an interview with TVLine, series creator Eric Kripke explained that Lucy knows her place in this complicated love triangle.

"Lucy has really complicated feelings about Jessica. She, obviously, has finally, after a lot of reflection, fallen for Wyatt. She and Wyatt have both decided to let go of the past, in a way, and their pain, and focus on a future together, and now all of a sudden comes this woman out of Wyatt's past to really complicate things. There's no way she can't be hurt and confused. But by the same respect, she knows that this is the love of Wyatt's life," the EP said.

"Timeless" season 2 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.