'Timeless' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Team Rescues Rock-n-Roll Legend

Facebook/NBCTimeless A promotional image for "Timeless"

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will travel back to the Depression-era South in the 1930s to save the life of the future Godfather of Rock n' Roll in the upcoming episode of "Timeless."

In the episode titled "The King of the Delta Blues," the synopsis reveals that Team Time will attempt to rescue the American blues singer-songwriter and musician, Robert Johnson (guest star Kamahl Naiqui). They will be accompanied by Connor Mason (Paterson Joseph), the head of Mason Industries and creator of the time machine.

Connor's presence in the Lifeboat is made possible after Rufus and Jiya (Claudia Doumit) successfully added a fourth seat on the contraption. The man looks excited about his first trip, telling Rufus that he will take the lead in the mission. When he sees Bessie Smith, a.k.a. the Empress of the Blues, however, Connor loses his marbles.

Johnson's life as a musician has been the subject of many talks of those who knew his history. He became popular in 1936 and 1937 for his singing and guitar skills, as well as his songwriting talent. Years later, many musicians attributed their success to Johnson's legacy.

There is a legend, though, that claims a confounding story behind the man's success. Johnson was said to be have sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his musical genius. When he died in 1938, just two years after his successful forage in the industry, many were sure that it was because his contract was up. Before becoming known, Johnson had a hard life. Having no such luck to be publicly recognized for his talent, he performed on the streets and in juke joints.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Denise (Sakina Jaffrey) asking for Wyatt's (Matt Lanter) help in an important operation. The plan is to raid the Rittenhouse headquarters.

In the previous episode, Carol (Susanna Thompson) abducted the agent. It is likely that Denise managed to escape Lucy's mother and return to the bunker. Now that she knows where the Rittenhouse's headquarters is, she will not waste any time planning an attack. Wyatt will have no problem staying in the present, as he has some unfinished business with Jessica (Tonya Glanz). His wife wanted to leave him for good after discovering that he and Lucy are more than friends.

It happened when Emma (Annie Wersching) tried to kill Lucy during the rescue of the young John F. Kennedy (guest star Grant Jordan). Wyatt risked his life to protect the lady and Jessica saw everything.

Lucy, however, told Wyatt's wife that it was not the case and that she should give him another chance. Lucy explained the trouble Wyatt underwent to bring Jessica back to life on so many occasions.

In the end, Jessica decided that she would stay. Elsewhere, Team Time successfully brought back the teen JFK when he was still attending a boarding school. Transporting him to the present was inevitable because the Rittenhouse sent a sleeper agent to kill him in 1934.

"Timeless" season 2 airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.