'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Lucy Turns Her Back on Preston Heritage

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) will choose to reunite with her Team Time friends and disregard her mother's orders in the upcoming season premiere of "Timeless."

A promo photo released for the new installment show Lucy joining Wyatt (Matt Latner) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) in a mission, just like old times. They seem to be wearing brown World War I uniforms while crouching inside a vessel of some kind. The premiere episode is titled "The War to End All Wars." Previously, it has been revealed that the new storyline will see Team Time travelling to the WWI era.

They appear to be tracking down Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson) who have an important mission to fulfill for the Rittenhouse. The group's plan revolves around an American soldier named Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady). Keynes is supposed to die in the war but Emma and Carol will nurse him back to health. This is because he is pivotal in the Rittenhouse's quest to take over the world. It still remains to be seen how the soldier will tip in the scales in their favor.

Lucy joining her friends signifies that she has disregarded her mother's words, at least for now. Previously, Carol told her daughter that their family, the Prestons, has been part of the Rittenhouse for centuries. She said that it is Lucy's turn to continue their clan's legacy and take over her job in the organization. Lucy did not want to acknowledge Carol's revelation because she knew what it would entail for her. It would mean breaking every promise she made with Wyatt and her friends that she would always be there to help them.

Meanwhile, season 2 is also set to feature an episode focusing on Robert Johnson's hit 1930s song, "Cross Road Blues." While very few details have been revealed about this storyline, the speculations indicate that Team Time will go back to in time to meet the enigmatic American blues musician and clear up the mystery surrounding his death. Johnson died at the height of his career, only two years after reaching success.

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.