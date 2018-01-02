'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Squad to Kidnap a WWI Soldier?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Wyatt (Matt Latner) and the rest of Team Time will travel back in time to capture a World War I soldier in the upcoming season premiere of "Timeless."

In a promo photo released for the episode titled "The War to End All Wars," it is revealed that just like old times, the squad will be working a case that will involve time travel. The image shows Wyatt, Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) in the life boat wearing brown WWI uniforms. It has been previously teased that Team Time will be trying to stop the Rittenhouse from taking over the world after stealing the time machine. The group's first scheme is to save a WWI soldier who will play a pivotal role in the quest for domination.

As spoilers indicate, Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson) will be sent to nurse a wounded soldier back to life. Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady) is an American warrior who was supposed to die during the war. It still remains to be seen how he will be instrumental in the Rittenhouse's success, however. If the enemy wants to Keynes, Wyatt and the others know that they must do something, even if it means abducting the soldier. If Carol and Emma will not be able to find Keynes, their entire plan will be derailed.

In an interview, Spencer spoke about what the fans could expected from the new installment. According to her, there would still be a lot of time travelling. As for her character, she said that Lucy would undergo a huge change now that she knows her family's secret.

"It's going to be more of what you loved about season 1 and some really cool shifts," Spencer teased. "We're going to go deeper into the history, and Lucy is going to have to deal with the fact that her mom is a super baddie. Lucy is really going to grow. Season 1 Lucy, things were happening to her, 'Oh my gosh, time machines! Time travel!' and she was trying to keep it all together. She was a very reactive and strung along character, and I think she's going to be a more proactive character now in making things happen in season 2."

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.