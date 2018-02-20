'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: The Preston Women to Meet Famous WWI Hero

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and her mother Carol (Susanna Thompson) will walk the war-infested streets of France to meet Marie Curie (to be played by Kim Bubbs) in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

Recent promo photos released show the Preston ladies meeting with the celebrated physicist/chemist. It has been previously revealed that Marie Curie would be one of the famous individuals to be featured in the new installment alongside Hedy Lamarr and William Randolph Hearst, among others. In the images, Lucy is shown walking alongside her mother while a soldier shadows them from behind. Another photo reveals the two talking to Curie, who is wearing her white doctor's coat. They must be out in the field where Curie set up portable hospitals for the casualties of war.

Last finale, Lucy finally learned the secret of her family. When she returned home after partaking in the many adventures of Team Time, Carol told her about the Rittenhouse. According to her, the Prestons have been part of the organization for decades and that it was time for Lucy to take over the reins of the clan. Lucy was flabbergasted to discover that the group behind the theft of the time machine was led by her own flesh and blood. Carol is expected to force her to join the cabal's mission and cut ties with Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter).

Meanwhile, speculations indicate that more details will be exposed to Rufus' life before he joined Team Time. Viewers know him as the pilot of the time machine. He is an engineer and programmer of the Mason Industries. He, Lucy and Wyatt were chosen to go after master criminal Flynn (Goran Višnjić) who has vowed to change history and take over the world. One of the storylines connected to Rufus that many are looking forward to in season 2 is his relationship with his girlfriend Jiya (Claudia Doumit).

"Timeless" season 2 will air on Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.