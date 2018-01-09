'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt Gears Up for Serious Talk with Lucy

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Wyatt (Matt Latner) will have his chance to talk to Lucy (Abigail Spencer) about their relationship in the upcoming season of "Timeless."

As the promo photo released reveals, the new installment will see Lucy rejoining Team Time even after learning about the huge revelation regarding her family. Last finale, her mother, Carol (Susanna Thompson), told her that the Prestons have been loyal members of the Rittehnouse, an organization who wanted to use the time machine to conquer the world. Carol said that it was time for Lucy to take over the reins and make the family proud.

For a while, many fans were scared that Lucy would no longer be part of the squad because of her family duties. Since the Rittenhouse is an enemy to Team Time, she will basically be pitting against her friends. Those who are hoping that Wyatt and Lucy will finally be a couple expect the worse. Recent spoilers reveal, though, that she will still be joining her friends in their future adventures. One of them is travelling back in time to the World War I to meet an American soldier.

With Lucy around, Wyatt has the perfect opportunity to discuss about what they have. Previously, he kept her at arm's length out of his loyalty to his dead wife. It is speculated that Wyatt is finally ready to let her go and start a relationship with Lucy. The current deal with her family, however, will only complicate matters for them. Meanwhile, NBC is rumored to be announcing the release date of season 2 soon.

Series creator Shawn Ryan told TV Guide that the new installment would closely follow the storyline he and co-creator Eric [Kripke] pitched last March. When asked about the time periods they have included in the new storyline, Ryan said he was not allowed to tell. He promised, though, that they would be very cool and exciting.

"They want us to keep that secret, I think we sent out a tweet once where people were able to see a script cover and they were able to figure out one, and we got reprimanded for that," Ryan said. "But I will say that my daughter, who is a huge fan of the show, I've spoiled to her a couple of the time periods, and each time she goes, 'Oooh!' I think fans will dig it. We've seen two episodes now cut, it's the show our fans love."

"Timeless" season 2 is expected to air sometime this year.