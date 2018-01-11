'Timeless' Season 2 Update: Announcement Revealing Premiere Date to Come Soon?

Facebook/Timeless Shown are Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), Lucy (Abigail Spencer), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter ) in a scene from "Timeless" season 1.

The NBC show "Timeless" may have had quite a bumpy road, but a season 2 is definitely expected to come.

Fans of the television show "Timeless" were definitely saddened upon learning that NBC has canceled the show after the conclusion of its first season as the show failed to impress with its ratings. However, things are definitely looking up for the people behind "Timeless" as it has been revealed that after some talks with Sony Pictures Television, NBC has decided to renew the series after all. With this news, the question then remains, when is "Timeless" season to going to start airing?

It is long expected that "Timeless" season 2 may premiere sometime in the summer or spring. However, according to series creator Shawn Ryan, fans may get to watch their favorite show rather sooner than later.

"I have a feeling that NBC — when's their [TCA] session? In the next couple days? I have a feeling they will be making an announcement very shortly," said Ryan. "They've kind of informed us of a general window, and I don't want to step on that especially because it's not final, but my guess is you'll find out very shortly," he added.

Based on what Ryan said, it seems like the show would favor a spring airing. If the network plans for "Timeless" to air in summer, then NBC would have waited for a while longer before they make an announcement. Hopefully, an announcement will be made regarding the matter in the coming weeks or days.

While fans may be thankful for a "Timeless" renewal, many were actually surprised that NBC would go back on their earlier announcement to cancel the series. But given that the show is owned by both NBC and Sony, it would seem like the latter of the two had heeded the immense outpouring of fan support and convinced the other to give the show another go.