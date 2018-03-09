'Timeless' Season 2 Updates: Wyatt's Past To Be Revealed

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promo image for 'Timeless' Season 2

The time traveling trio will be back in the second season of "Timeless" on NBC, and fans will finally get to know more about details about an important character's past.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the season 2 of the sci-fi alternate history drama will reveal an unexpected detail about Master Sergeant Wyatt Logan's (Matt Lanter) past. This will reportedly reveal a lot about the soldier's character, as well as serve as an important tool for the trio once they return in the 1950's.

However, the publication did not mention the exact detail about Wyatt in the report.

Meanwhile, Abigail Spencer shared her favorite episode of "Timeless" season 2 in an interview with People.

According to the actress who plays the role of history professor Lucy Preston in the series, she enjoyed working on the upcoming season's second episode titled "Hollywoodland" which will center on the story of a 1940s actress Hedy Lamarr.

"We go to 1940s Hollywood and traipse around the backlot of the Paramount studios undercover as the new musical duo — with Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) as the writer," the actress stated.

The second season of "Timeless" almost did not have a chance to air in the network.

On May 10 last year, NBC announced that they are canceling the time-traveling drama after its first season. But fans fought for the show through social media, which inspired the network to recall their first announcement and give another chance to the show for its second season.

In the same report, executive producer Marney Hochman said that they almost gave up on the possibility of extending the story of Lucy, Wyatt, and Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett) for another installment. "I mean, the writers were looking for other jobs. We thought it was done. It was about 48 hours and then we thought that maybe something was in the works. And the fans brought it back. It's an amazing story. And I hope a story that charges people to watch the show more in season 2," Hochman also said.

Timeless season 2 premieres Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST.