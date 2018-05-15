'Timeless' Season 3 Renewal Still Up in the Air Despite Spike in Season 2 Finale Ratings

Facebook/NBCTimeless A scene from 'Timeless' season 2 finale

After its heart-stopping two-part season 2 finale, "Timeless" is still waiting for its fate from NBC.

Variety reported that the ratings for the two-hour season finale that aired Sunday, May 13, went up a notch with an average of 2.4 million viewers all in all and an average of 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 compared to its penultimate episode which only drew in 0.5 ratings last week.

The network remains mum about their plans for the time-traveling show's immediate future. According to Deadline, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt said that they have yet to make an official decision about the renewal of the show.

In the second season finale, Rittenhouse's secret agent Jessica Logan (Tonya Glanz) kidnapped Jiya (Claudia Doumit). However, the latter managed to escape and went to Chinatown during the 1880s era.

The team was able to catch up with her, but Jiya told them that she does not want to return home because she believed that Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Berrett) will die if she does so. She eventually agreed to come back home and helped in preventing Rufus' death, but she witnessed him die a different way during her return.

On the other hand, Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) confessed to Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer) that he loves her in the present day while Flynn (Goran Višnjić), who also seemed to be in the verge of confessing her feelings to her, looked on. But instead of having a romantic moment, the situation was broken when a new version of the lifeboat appeared in the bunker all of a sudden.

When the lifeboat opened, the future versions of Lucy and Wyatt suddenly appeared and told them that they have to hurry up and join their future selves if they want to rescue Rufus.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, series co-creator Shawn Ryan shared that the final moments of the season might be hinting that the life of the time machine pilot may not be over after all.

"The final line of season 2 is, 'You want to get Rufus, or what?' I think that implies that they are going to try and turn the clock back on Rufus' killing. So I think it's safe to assume they are at least going to attempt to do that," Ryan said.

He also mentioned that their original plan for the season 2 finale is to pave a way for the time-traveling team to go on an all-out journey to save Rufus when the series returns for a third season, but their plans changed when they came up with the idea about the second lifeboat.

"When I first heard the pitch I thought, 'Wow that's actually really cool because we can actually go through with killing Rufus but still have some hope at the end,'" he also stated. "It felt like a great emotional finish for all the turmoil that we put Lucy and Wyatt through earlier in the season — and it gives us a ton of juicy moments to explore in season 3," he went on to say.

NBC is expected to reveal their plans for "Timeless" season 3 in the coming days.