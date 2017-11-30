Timothée Chalamet Couldn't Help but Feel Flustered When Asked about His Previous Relationship With Madonna's Daughter

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Cast member Timothee Chalamet (C) poses with director Luca Guadagnino (R) and Tom Bernard, co-president of Sony Pictures Classics, during the premiere of "Call Me By Your Name" during AFI Fest 2017 in Los Angeles November 10, 2017.

Timothée Chalamet is definitely on the rise with his latest film "Call Me By Your Name," but little did everyone know that he once dated Madonna's daughter, Lourdes.

Just recently, the 21-year-old actor, along with the cast of "Call Me By Your Name" and its director, sat down with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios for an interview. Sometime during the interview, Timothée Chalamet and Andy Cohen reminisced about the time they first met on the dance floor in a club. Interestingly, much to the surprise of the actor's fans, this was also the time he had dated Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Ciccone Leon.

Chalamet and Lourdes, who Andy calls "Lola," both had attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, and back in 2013, the two had sparked dating rumors.

The actor remarked how fun of an encounter it had been when he looked back to that time before sharing that he had also shared the dancefloor with Lola's mother, the queen of pop herself, Madonna.

"Well I don't know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together," he told Cohen. "I don't know I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night," he added.

Afterwards, Andy Cohen asked Chalamet if Lourdes had already seen his acclaimed film "Call Me By Your Name," to which the actor replied that she hasn't. However, he did say that his former flame is excited to see the film which means that they are still good friends.

But the questioning didn't end there, much to the delight of Chalamet's co-stars, particularly Armie Hammer who seemed to enjoy the awkward situation the actor was in. When asked how long he had dated Lourdes, Chalamet only laughed while saying, "Next question, I'm outta here."