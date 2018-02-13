tinyBuild Announces Six Indie Games Headed to Nintendo Switch

tinyBuild "Hello Neighbor" is one of the six games published by tinyBuild that is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for Nintendo games. "Breath of the Wild," "Super Mario Odyssey," and "Mario Kart" have all been great titles for Nintendo's portable-console hybrid. However, it is also slowly building up to be a great game for third-party titles, especially in the indie scene, and US publisher tinyBuild is looking to expand that library even further by porting over six of their most popular games to Switch.

Officially announced on their website, tinyBuild is planning to support Switch this coming year and, to start off their plans, they have already announced six titles that will begin launching as early as February.

"If you like the Nintendo Switch as much as we do, you'll be delighted to know that this year we're going all in on Switch," tinyBuild wrote. "We have just announced 6 titles that are coming to the platform very soon, and more announcements are coming."

The first of these games, scheduled to arrive this month, is "The Final Station" along with its expansion. In this game, players will find themselves managing a train in a post-apocalyptic world, moving from station to station as they collect resources, fight to survive, and try to figure out what happened.

"Clustertruck" is up next and set to come out in May. It is a physics-based platformer in which players must hop from truck to truck in an effort to reach the end of the level in the fastest time possible.

May will see the release of "Punch Club," a boxing management sim in which players must choose and dictate a fighter's day-to-day life in an effort to build them up to becoming a competent fighter and learning the truth behind their father's murder.

Switch owners will be able to enjoy their summer vacation by mass murdering a bunch of partying youths as "Party Hard" hits the console. Here, players must stop the music and silence the noise of a party by brutally killing every attendee in any way possible.

Set to release at some point later this year, "Streets of Rogue" is a Rogue-lite experience in which players must travel through procedurally generated cities in whatever way they see fit.

The final game in the list, and perhaps the biggest, will be "Hello Neighbor," a stealth horror game in which players must sneak into the home of their mysterious and creepy neighbor in order to find out what sinister deeds go on in his basement.

All in all, it looks like a hefty year for Switch as far as indie title as concerned. It should be said that, in 2017, the most downloaded digital-only game on Switch was Stardew Valley, an indie game about starting and growing a farm while living out the simple life, so the indie scene is definitely strong and looking to grow on the platform.

tinyBuild has said that this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as their plans for Switch go and that they will be announcing more things within the coming months.