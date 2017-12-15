'Titan Quest' Coming to Switch, PS4 and Xbox Next Year

"Titan Quest," an action role-playing game in the same category as the "Diablo" or "Path of Exiles" series, is now coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018. The game will be out for PlayStation and Xbox on Mar. 20, 2018, with a Switch release date expected soon.

After almost 12 years of PC exclusivity, THQ Nordic has announced that they are bringing the game to home consoles in the form of digital and special editions. There's a Collector's Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Steam/THQ Nordic THQ Nordic's isometric action-RPG "Titan Quest" is coming to home consoles.

"Titan's Quest" has been a PC action RPG classic for more than a decade now, and THQ Nordic is porting the game over to the current generation of consoles with a fresh coat of paint.

The publisher confirmed that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will come with remastered graphics, according to VG 24/7, while the Nintendo Switch version is still in development.

There's currently no confirmed release window for Switch version as of this time.

Players can enjoy "Titan's Quest" next year on their home consoles as an offline single player game, but they can also hop online to band together in groups of up to six players to play co-op.

"Titan's Quest" will be available as a digital download and also via physical copies in retail stores for all three versions. All standard edition releases will cost $30, and will already include both the base "Titan's Quest" campaign and the "Immortal Throne" expansion, according to Gamespot.

Loyal fans of the series can also opt to get the special Collector's Edition, which will also be available for the PC as well as the new home console versions. This special edition costs $119 for the PlayStation 4 version, while the PC version is just a bit cheaper at $110.

The premium Collector's edition packs a copy of "Titan's Quest" in a premium box, which has both the base game and "Immortal Throne" expansion as well. Also included are a branded notebook and a Greek war helmet display replica that stands more than 9 inches tall.