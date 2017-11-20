'Titan Quest' DLC News: Game Gets First Expansion 'Ragnarok' Over a Decade Since Launch

Facebook/TitanQuestOfficial Promo image for the expansion game "Titan Quest: Ragnarok."

Players of the 11-year-old hack and slash video game "Titan Quest" have finally gotten its first-ever downloadable content titled "Ragnarok."



The "Ragnarok" DLC comes with an entirely new storyline along with several new quests to explore. In the expansion game's official description on Steam, developers referred to it as the game's "largest act to date." However, the DLC will also let players "revisit" gameplays that have been in the franchise before, but this time, these will have "new items and secrets."



Like every expansion pack, "Titan Quest: Ragnarok" also comes with a wide array of new contents. The developers have added new weapons as well as relics and charms that can be used to craft and upgrade other items.



"Ragnarok" will also pose a new level of challenge for "Titan Quest" players through new types of enemies and bosses that range from "the denizens of Germany's dark forests to the forces of Asgard itself."



With a whole lot of new challenges to take on, players can continue improving their "Titan Quest" characters up to level 85 or try to become a Runemaster -- a new level of Mastery which makes the character an expert in fighting with spells and weapons.



It is also important to note that the release of the "Ragnarok" DLC is somewhat a product of THQ Nordic's acquisition of the franchise in 2013. The game's executive producer, Reinhard Pollice, told PC Gamer that one of their motivations to release an expansion game despite all the years that have passed is the fact that an ample number of people are still actively playing the game.



Pollice added: "Unfortunately, it took quite a bit until we assembled a good setup for the project and meanwhile we made ourselves familiar with the inner workings of Titan Quest through the Anniversary Edition which was a huge overhaul of the original game. The end result is Ragnarok!"



To celebrate the release of "Ragnarok," the DLC pack is currently on a 25-percent off sale and will only cost $14.99 until Nov. 25. However, players are required to have the "Titan Quest Anniversary Edition" to access "Ragnarok."