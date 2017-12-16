'Titan Quest' Release Date News: Game Arrives to Consoles More Than a Decade After Original Launch

Steam/THQ Nordic THQ Nordic's isometric action-RPG "Titan Quest" is coming to home consoles.

It has been more than a decade since "Titan Quest" was first released for the PC, and it is finally arriving to modern gaming consoles.

Video game company THQ Nordic has recently confirmed that they are releasing "Titan Quest" on all current-generation consoles next year.

In a statement, THQ Nordic announced: "Behold, the PC gods have spoken... Titan Quest is granted to also release on all current-gen console platforms in 2018. Apart from the online- and offline-release of the Standard Edition of the game, a mighty Collector's Edition has been melted in Hades' hellfire, hammered and forged on Hephaestus' anvil, infused with Mars' wrath, and charged with Zeus' lightning."

"Titan Quest" was originally launched on the PC in 2006.

Meanwhile, the game developer also provided details on the contents included in the Standard and Collector's Editions.

For the Standard Edition, players can get the base game plus the "Immortal Throne" expansion pack that was first released in 2006.

On the other hand, the Collector's Edition will include the same game contents along with physical items such as a 23-centimeter Greek War helmet replica and a themed notepad, which are all packaged in a Premium Box.

The Standard Edition will cost $29.99 while the Collector's Edition is priced at $119.99.

Last month, THQ Nordic launched the first downloadable content released after 11 years titled "Ragnarok," which served as the fifth act for the entire series. It brings new quests, weapons, a 10th Mastery as a Runemaster, and more. It is only accessible with the Anniversary Edition of the base game.

However, THQ Nordic's announcement of the console release did not mention whether the "Ragnarok" DLC was also going to be released in new versions.

So far, the release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been confirmed as March 20, 2018. Meanwhile, THQ Nordic also announced that a Nintendo Switch port is "in development" but the timing of its launch has yet to be announced.