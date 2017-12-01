'Titanfall 3' News: Newly Acquired Respawn Entertainment Confirms Development

Facebook/Titanfallgame Promotional image for 'Titanfall 2'

Respawn Entertainment is working on "Titanfall 3," but the title will be own by Electronic Arts this time around.

According to VentureBeat, Electronic Arts has announced that it has bought Respawn Entertainment for a whopping $455 million. The purchase also means that the "Titanfall" franchise now belongs to Electronic Arts.

Along with the announcement, it was also confirmed that a third "Titanfall" game is currently in development, reports GameSpot. Apart from that, though, no other details about the upcoming game were revealed. Respawn Entertainment also teased that a third-person "Star Wars" game and a VR title are in the works.

"Our longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for players around the world," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "Together, we've brought this to life in the 'Titanfall' franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future."

This is not the first time Electronic Arts has acquired a studio at a huge price. In 2011, the video game company bought PopCap Games for a sum of $750 million.

Some fans have become anxious that Electronic Arts may close down Respawn Entertainment. This is a valid concern since the video game company recently acquired Visceral Studios, consisting of 70 people, and shut it down. However, it does not seem like Electronic Arts would spend so much money on a deal only to cease the studio's operations and let go of 205 employees. Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella and Electronic Arts executive vice president Patrick Soderlund have also assured fans that nothing much will change.

"We want to have the best games. We have a good relationship," Soderlund told VentureBeat. "The creative freedom is still here: DICE, BioWare, our studios have creative freedom and creative integrity. That's what gets those studios to make great games."

"Titanfall 3" does not have a release date yet.