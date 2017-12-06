Facebook/Titanic Shown in the photo is the iconic scene from "Titanic," which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

While Leonardo DiCaprio was propelled to Hollywood stardom after starring in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic," it has been revealed that McConaughey auditioned for the role, too.

During her guest at the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last week, Kate Winslet, who played DiCaprio's love interest in "Titanic," Rose, revealed that she did her audition for the movie along with McConaughey.

"I auditioned with Matthew, isn't that weird? Never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn't have been the whole 'Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo' thing," Winslet revealed.

However, for a big project as "Titanic," it is but completely understandable why actors would try their luck to snag a role. In fact, it was not only McConaughey who would have bagged the role as Jeremy Sisto hoped to play Jack and auditioned, too.

It was not only DiCaprio who had competition for the role of Jack, though. In an interview in 2012, Winslet also revealed that she, too, tried her luck against Uma Thurman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder.

However, there is no denying that the roles of Jack and Rose were fated for DiCaprio and Winslet, respectively. With the movie now celebrating its 20th year anniversary since its release, many still identify DiCaprio and Winslet with their roles in "Titanic," even if they have made other projects that made a mark as well.

Meanwhile, in the same interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Winslet also shared that the supposedly sweaty sex scene she and DiCaprio have in the movie was made possible with the use of a trick. While the sweat was real, the actress revealed that the production used a spray to make them look even sweatier.

"I don't think it was scripted. I think we came up with it on the day. It did get quite sweaty in the car, but we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like we in the throes of (passion)," Winslet said.