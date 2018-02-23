'Titans' Live-Action Series Cast News: Jake Michael Joins Show As Robotman

Facebook/Titans Shown is a promotional image for the upcoming "Titan" live-action series, featuring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, aka Robin.

More details about the "Titans" live-action TV series are revealed with the announcement that the upcoming TV series has cast Jake Michael as Robotman.

It was only recently when DC chief Geoff Johns confirmed that the "Titans" will feature the Doom Patrol. However, just this week, it has been announced that Michael is joining the series as one of the members of Doom Patrol, Clifford Steele, aka Robotman.

To the uninitiated, Clifford Steele figures in a car accident in the comic books, leading his body to be destroyed and with only his brain salvageable. When his brain is transferred to a mechanical robot, Clifford Steele eventually becomes an outcast. Despite living an unconventional life, he chooses to use his body as Robotman in his quest to fight the forces of evil.

As it has already been revealed that Doom Patrol will debut in the series on its fifth episode, it is suspected that Michael's Robotman character will make an appearance in the same episode and recur from then on.

Earlier this week, it was also announced that "Titans" has cast "Drop Dead Diva" star April Bowlby as the show's version of Rita Farr, otherwise known as Elasti-Girl. In the comic books, Rita Farr is exposed to a volcanic gas that eventually gives the size-changing abilities that allow her to stretch and grow.

"Titans" is slated to arrive on DC's upcoming streaming platform and is headlined by Brenton Thwaites (Robin), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire), Alan Ritchson (Hawk ) and Minka Kelly (Dove).

In the comic books, the Teen Titans is a group of the young soon-to-be superheroes who have been recruited from the different corners of the DC universe. While many DC fans know that Dick Grayson is a mere sidekick to Batman as Robin in the movies and some animated shows, he will move out from the shadow of the Dark Knight in "Teen Titans" to become the leader of the new group of superheroes in the DC universe.

"Titans" is slated to arrive later this year.