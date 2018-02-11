'Titans' News, Spoilers: Doom Patrol Confirmed For Live-Action Series

YouTube/Cartoon Network An image from the "Teen Titans Go" animated series

Geoff Johns has confirmed that one other team is joining the "Titans" streaming series he is developing.

Johns took to Twitter to reveal that the Doom Patrol will be part of the action, and early on in the series too. He shared a photo of the cover page of the script for the fifth episode named after the group to break the news.

It does not come as a surprise as Johns already namedropped them in a tweet last year when he was talking about what to expect on the "Titans" series.

Dubbed as the "World's Strangest Heroes," the Doom Patrol is a group of super-powered misfits whose abilities caused them alienation and trauma. They are dismissed as freaks by the world they swore to protect.

The group's original version, which debuted in 1963, featured Robotman, Negative Man, and Elasti-Girl. Later incarnations of the team saw Robotman as the only staple character.

The latest comic book story that followed the adventures of the Doom Patrol was written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Nick Derington last year. The series added new characters to the squad and received overall positive reviews.

Beast Boy, who will be heavily featured in the "Titans" series, was at one point a member of the Doom Patrol in its several incarnations. The character will be played by Ryan Potter in the live-action adaptation.

Not much is known as to how the Doom Patrol will come into play on the show based on what Johns has revealed so far, but Beast Boy will be a connecting fiber. From the looks of it, they will be helping the Titans protect the city.

"Titans" will also follow feature Starfire (Anna Diop) and Raven (Teagan Croft) with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) leading the pack. Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly will star as the vigilante duo Hawk and Dove, respectively.

A premiere date for the live-action "Titans" series is yet to be revealed, but the project is slated to kick off the new DC streaming platform.