'Titans' Spoilers, News: Complete Cast Revealed

(Photo: YouTube/Cartoon Network) The Titans as seen in the Cartoon Network animated series "Teen Titans Go."

The full cast of "Titans," the live-action series based on the titular group of DC Comics heroes, has been announced.

The series will focus on Dick Grayson better known as Robin as he puts together a ragtag group of crime-fighting heroes with unique abilities.

"Titans" will feature Starfire played by Anna Diop. Also known as Koriand'r, the hero is a no-nonsense fighter who comes from a warrior planet and hopes to find a refuge on the planet. She has the ability to fly and shoot energy bolts.

Of course, "Titans" will not be complete without the half-Azarathian, half-demon hybrid Raven, who will be played by Teagan Croft in the live-action series.

Raven has a lot of powers and abilities including telekinesis and spell-casting, but even with all that, her primary struggle is not to unleash her demonic side.

Also part of the "Titans" live-action series is Garfield "Gar" Logan better known as the "wisecracking" and "fun-loving" Beast Boy played by Ryan Potter.

The hero caught a lethal disease when he was on an African safari with his geneticist parents who tried to cure him with an experimental drug that led to "bizarre side effects." His hair and skin turned green and he gained the ability to morph into animals of any size.

Hank Hall aka Hawk would not miss out on this adventure too and for the "Titans" live-action series, he will be played by "Smallville" alum Alan Ritchson.

Hawk makes up one half of the crime-fighting vigilante duo in the comics known as Hawk and Dove. Hawk is deemed the more aggressive of the two.

Completing the lineup is, of course, Dawn Granger aka Dove herself. "Titans" tapped "Friday Night Lights" star Minka Kelly for the role. Dove is described as "strategic, defensive and lithe" compared to her partner.

"Titans" will be available on The CW's new but still unnamed streaming service.