TLC Has Severed Ties With 'Counting On' Star Derick Dillard

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard poses for their TLC's "Counting On."

TLC has finally cut their ties with their former "Counting On" star Derick Dillard following his transphobic remarks against Jazz Jennings, a 17-year-old transgender reality TV star. On Saturday, TLC took to Twitter to share a statement regarding "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" star Jill Duggar's husband.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in 'Counting On' for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network," the network said in the statement. "TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so," the statement went on to say.

In the last few months, Dillard has been on the receiving end of an immense backlash regarding the comments he had made about Jazz Jennings, who was born male but, with the support of his parents, transitioned into a woman. Jennings currently stars in another TLC reality TV show "I Am Jazz," and Dillard appears to have some opposing opinions regarding the decisions made by Jennings as well as her parents.

The reality television personality and missionary has been accused of bullying the teenager, an act which he vehemently denied on his Twitter handle. "Never bullied anyone, just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on tv. I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so," Dillard explains.

The decision made by TLC follows a recent Twitter post by Dillard saying how Jennings is being taken advantage of by the people who are looking to promote the transgenderism and has called the whole situation unfortunate.

The root of this issue could be traced back in August when Dillard took to Twitter to share a post saying how the "I Am Jazz" show is an oxymoron, describing it as a reality show following a non-reality, referring to Jennings.