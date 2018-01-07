'To Be Hero' Season 2 Latest News: Promotional Video & Key Visual Art Show Min With Superpowers

Weibo/Haoliners Animation League Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese/Chinese superhero-comedy anime series “To Be Hero,” produced by Haoliners Animation League and supervised by Shinichi Watanabe.

A key visual art and the first promotional video has been released for the upcoming second season of the Japanese/Chinese superhero-comedy anime series, "To Be Hero."

The video, which is in Chinese and is one-and-a-half minutes long, begins with some snippets from the final episode of season 1, during which Min was shown in a flashback scene telling her comatose father, Ossan, to wake up so that they could do the things they couldn't do before together. Ossan, on the other hand, was caught up in a fight with what turned out to be his evil alter ego, in a world he thought was fictional, but it was not.

The preview then goes on to show a couple of new characters, and what seems to be a reversal of roles. It looks like Min now has superpowers and is the one who is about to embark on her own quest across the multiverse.

Min is also shown on the key visual art along with the new two guys shown in the preview, and a curious-looking little baby who seems to play quite a central role in the upcoming installment. It's interesting to note as well that Ossan is nowhere in sight.

What happened to Min's father? Did he find himself in some kind of trouble that only his daughter Min can save him from?

After the first season ended its 12-episode run back in December of 2016, fans were pretty satisfied with how things seemed to have been wrapped up, and are thus amused when the announcement for an upcoming second season was made a few months later in March 2017.

And although they are pretty excited for another season with Ossan and Min, they couldn't help but wonder what plot the upcoming sequel series is going to tackle this time.

The series is the first original work by the Chinese animation production company, Haoliners Animation League (Emon Animation in Japan), and supervised by Watanabe Shinichi. It is described as a gag anime about a handsome, divorced man and his teenage daughter, who has dubbed him as a "bad father" for barely having time to spend with her due to work.

This guy, Ossan, is one day sucked into a toilet seat and is given the important task to save the world as an "Ugly Dude" with a superpower.

"To Be Hero" season 2 is scheduled to premiere in April 2018.