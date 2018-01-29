Facebook/Saw A promotional photo of the upcoming movie "Jigsaw" of the "Saw" film franchise.

"Saw 9" is not far from happening, and there's a strong possibility that Tobin Bell might return to reprise his role as John Kramer in it. In fact, the 75-year-old actor is not only interested to make a comeback but also has some ideas when it comes to the direction of the next film in the franchise.

Previously, it was reported that Twisted Pictures was in talks with the creators of last year's "Jigsaw" for a possible sequel. Since "Jigsaw" arrived in theaters in 2017 and was well-received, it won't be surprising if the studio greenlights another installment.

Recently, Bell talked to Screenrant about reprising his role in a potential "Saw 9" and revealed that he would love it to dig deeper into the origins of the Billy Puppet. "If they were to continue I'm always interested. Actors act. That's what we do. And I'm always interested in expanding a character and filling him in if there's more story to be told. And when the writing is good and makes people think, and is surprising and intricate and something new. So yes. I'm interested in participating in that. And are there aspects of John that I would like to sing about? Yeah, there are. I don't know that we have truly talked about the origins of Billy. And that's as much as I'll say about that," he said.

In "Jigsaw," the film wrapped in such a way that many assumed there was no more story to tell in the franchise. However, Bell thinks the next film still has Billy's origins to explore. In the franchise, Billy is the ungodly creepy puppet created by Kramer as a toy for his unborn child. Although "Saw IV" already touched on where Billy came from, it did not explore Kramer's motives for creating such a horrific toy for a child.

"Jigsaw" is now available on Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD. Meanwhile, Twisted Pictures has yet to officially announce "Saw 9."