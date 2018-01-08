Emiya-san Chi no Kyou no Gohan Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Emiya-san Chi no Kyou no Gohan (Today's Menu for Emiya Family)," which is a spin-off of the "Fate/stay Night" series that mainly focuses on food.

A new "Fate/" series has begun with a focus on the much calmer aspects of life and food.

Each episode of "Emiya-san Chi no Kyou no Gohan (Today's Menu for Emiya Family)," will run for merely 13 minutes, but judging by how they handled the first episode, Random Curiosity notes that the series is able to incorporate a minimalist approach to storytelling to give viewers something that efficiently combines the sharp edges of more violent times of the other "Fate/" adaptations, and the warm aesthetics of a slice-of-life narrative.

The first episode aired in Japan during the Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special, which also featured the two "Fate/Grand Order" specials, "Fate/Grand Order x Himuro no Tenchi ~7-nin no Saikyō Ijin-Hen (Fate/Grand Order x Himuro's World: Seven Most Powerful Great Figures Chapter)," based on the comedy manga by Eiichirou Mashin; and "Fate/Grand Order –Moonlight/Lostroom–," based on an original script written by Kinoko Nasu.

"Emiya" is based on TAa's light-hearted, cooking comedy manga spin-off that features the various times that Shirou Emiya has cooked a meal for Saber. Shirou's skills in the kitchen and the resulting dishes have quickly driven Saber to develop a newfound love for food.

Although it is not clear which timeline this particular series fits into, fans are still pleased to be able to get a glimpse of how domestic life would be like for Shirou, Saber, Taiga, and Illya.

Also, Saber seems to have brought with her the curiosity she had in the less calm times of "Fate/stay night." She's learning to properly interact with Shirou's friends and is taking quite an interest in human traditions and way of life, like making osechi boxes and huddling together under the kotatsu on New Year's Eve.

The series' cast include Noriaki Sugiyama as Shiro Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, Mai Kadowaki as Ilya, Miki Ito as Taiga Fujimura, Kana Ueda as Rin Tohsaka, Noriko Shimoya as Sakura Matou, and Yu Asawaka as Rider.

Takahiro Miura and Tetsuto Satou are directing the web series for ufotable. The opening theme is being performed by DJ Misoshiru & MC Goha, while the ending theme is performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia.

"Today's Menu for Emiya Family" will start to be distributed online in Japan by AbemaTV on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. JST.