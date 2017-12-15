Todrick Hall Says Best Friend Taylor Swift Is Happier Than Ever

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift is very happy with her 2017.

Taylor Swift's best friend, Todrick Hall, says that she is happier than ever. Meanwhile, Swift said that 2017 is her best year so far.

Hall appeared on "The Kid Kraddick Morning Show" last Thursday and talked about how much his best friend Swift has changed since the launch of her newest album, "Reputation."

"I think she's the happiest I've ever seen her," Hall said.

The American rapper and dancer then revisited a time when he knew Swift was very unhappy with a past relationship.

"I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over," Hall revealed, adding that he even sent her an edited photo of her looking like Quasimodo because of how much her posture curved when talking about the relationship.

But looking back, Hall knows for sure that his best friend is a lot better now.

"Now, she's so happy. Standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident. I just love it. I'm so, so happy for her," Hall assured their listeners.

It appears that Hall definitely knows his best friend best because Swift's recent post on Instagram supports his statement.

Swift shared a snapshot of her performance at the Jingle Bell Ball in London along with a caption that thanked her fans, as well as claiming that 2017 was the best year for her yet.

"I love you guys so much. ... I couldn't have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can't wait to see what 28 will be like," Swift's post reads.

Although Swift's post was meant to show gratitude to her fans, several people reacted negatively to her comment about the year being the best one yet. Twitter users have gone on ranting about how Swift's post was insensitive to the issues that plagued America.