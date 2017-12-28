Toji no Miko Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming television original Japanese anime series, “Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders),” also known as “Katana Maidens,” produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Sword-wielding shrine maidens in school uniforms are taking up arms against evil on the upcoming television original Japanese anime series, "Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders)."

The series, which is also known as "Katana Maidens," is the collaborative project of the Japanese anime production enterprise, Genco, and the Japanese animation studio, Studio Gokumi. It will feature the voices of Kaede Hono, Saori Onishi, Azumi Waki, Hina Kino, Risae Matsuda, and Eri Suzuki. They will be providing the voices of the main shrine maidens, Kanami Eto, Hiyori Jujo, Mai Yanase, Sayaka Itomi, Kaoru Mashiko, and Ellen Kohagura, respectively.

Additionally, these voice actresses are also performing both the series' opening theme song, titled "Save Me, Save You," and the ending theme song, titled "Kokoro no Memoria." The latter has been previewed in the recently released second promotional video for the series.

The story will focus on a group of shrine maidens, known as Toji, which comprise their own special unit in the police force, tasked to exorcise strange creatures known as the Aratama. These maidens wield swords while wearing their school uniforms, and basically lead ordinary school lives outside of their duties.

There is, however, a tournament that happens in the spring, during which the five schools send their best Toji to compete and represent their schools. These representatives go through rigorous training, in addition to their school works and duties, in order to become strong and efficient enough to compete in the tournament.

Koudai Kakimoto is directing the series, while Tatsuya Takahashi takes care of the series composition, and Yoshinori Shizuma takes charge of the original character designs.

"Toji no Miko" premieres on Friday, Jan. 5, at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.