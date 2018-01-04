Tokimeki Restaurant Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese music-themed anime film, “Tokimeki Restaurant ☆☆☆ Miracle6,” based on the smartphone game developed by Konami and KOEI Tecmo.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese music-themed anime film, "Tokimeki Restaurant ☆☆☆ Miracle6."

The one-and-a-half minute video is currently streaming on the official YouTube channel for Asmik Ace Anime. It tells fans that the film will have two different types of screenings; that is, a normal one wherein they can watch the movie comfortably with everyone else, and a special one, wherein they can bring their penlights and cheer for their favorites to their heart's delight, as though watching a live concert.

The upcoming anime film was first announced in August by game developers Konai and KOEI Tecmo, who are responsible for the game that inspired this adaptation project. The film will be commemorating the fifth anniversary of the game, which is a spinoff of Konami's game series, "Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side."

The game was initially released by Konami in 2013, but KOEI Tecmo took over its management in 2014. It is a romance simulation game wherein players take on the part of a new chef at a small restaurant. Despite its humble size, however, this restaurant actually has several male idols who come by regularly due to the fact that they live close by.

Aside from managing the restaurant, the player will also have to try and efficiently navigate the romantic potentials that could develop between her and the male idols.

Chiaki Kon, who previously worked on "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III" and all seasons of "Junjou Romantica," will be serving as the film's animation director, while Tooru Ookubo, who previously worked on both seasons of "Sengoku Basara – Samurai Kings," is in charge of adapting the characters for animation.

Cast members include Daisuke Kishio, Daisuke Namikawa, and Testuya Kakihara, who will be voicing Shinnosuke, Tsukasa, and Kaito, respectively, of the idol unit 3 Majest. Meanwhile, Satoshi Hino, Kousuke Toriumi, and Takuya Eguchi, will be providing the voices of Kento, Kyouya and Tooru, respectively, who make up the idol unit X.I.P.

"Tokimeki Restaurant ☆☆☆ Miracle6" premieres in Japanese theaters on Saturday, Feb. 10.