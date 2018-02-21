'Tokyo Ghoul: re' Updates: Anime to Begin Airing on April 3

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul "Tokyo Ghoul: re" is scheduled to arrive this April 3.

After all the rumors and speculations, the third season of "Tokyo Ghoul" is finally arriving this Spring.

There is no denying that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Despite its disappointing second season, many fans still hoped that a third season would happen so that the anime can redeem itself with a story faithful to its manga source material. And, after all the waiting, it is now reported that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, officially dubbed as "Tokyo Ghoul: re," is finally arriving on April 3 as it airs its first ever episode on Tokyo MX, the same channel that aired its first two seasons.

Despite the reveal of its release date, though, it remains unclear how long the anime will be. However, it is suspected that the anime may only last for one cour as its producers may test the waters first, given the backlash the anime's sophomore season experienced.

To recall, many "Tokyo Ghoul" fans were disappointed with how its season 2 panned out as it deviated from the story of its manga origins. In fact, many fans supported a petition asking Madhouse Entertainment to reboot the series as they were not satisfied with how Studio Pierrot handled its sophomore season. Hence, it is but understandable if "Tokyo Ghoul: Re" will only offer a few episodes first as the latest installment may not land it the good graces of fans as well.

While the number of episodes "Tokyo Ghoul: Re" remains unclear as of this writing, what is certain, though, is that the anime's lead protagonist, Ken Kaneki, will assume a different identity in the story of the upcoming season of the anime series as he loses his memory in "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 following his fight with Arima.

Assuming the identity of Haise Sasaki, he will join the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) until he eventually heads the Quinx Squad, a group created by half-ghouls and half-humans.