'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Rumors: Anime to Enter Production Soon

While it remains unclear as to when exactly "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will arrive, it is speculated that the anime series will enter production soon, especially now that a new director to helm it has already been picked.

Although it disappointed the fans with its season 2, there is no denying that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is still one of the most anticipated anime series. While some thought that it was already canceled, many were jubilant after it was confirmed that "Tokyo Ghoul" is, indeed, returning for its third season and will be based on "Tokyo Ghoul: Re" of the manga.

Despite the confirmation, though, many were still skeptical whether "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 would really materialize as it was reported that the staff members behind the first two seasons of the anime were not intact anymore. However, with the recent announcement that "Soul Buster" and "Super Lovers" director Odahiro Watanabe is taking the place of Shuhei Morita as the director of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, it is now speculated that the anime series would enter production soon, still under Studio Pierrot.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that, even though "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will be based on the manga "Tokyo Ghoul: Re," it is still possible for the anime to deviate from its source material. While tweaking the source material is but normal, especially for the purpose of art direction, some fans can only hope that the final product will still reflect the essence of the manga as, after all, the anime's deviation from its source material was the reason why "Tokyo Ghoul" fans were disappointed with the anime's season 2, prompting them to launch a petition to have "Tokyo Ghoul" rebooted by another studio, specifically Madhouse Entertainment.

"Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is expected to arrive next year although an exact release date is yet to be announced.