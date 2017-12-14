'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Rumors: Anime's Return Imminent as Promotional Posters Already Up in Japan

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul A promotional image for "Tokyo Ghoul" anime.

While there is still no official announcement, it is speculated that the release date of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will soon be announced as promotional posters for the anime series are already up in Japan.

According to reports, several "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 posters are already on display at Kaihinmakuhari Station for fans to check out. Although the posters have yet to be officially released online, some fans of the series have already feasted their eyes on them and shared the photos of the posters on the Internet.

As seen on the photos that fans have shared, each of the "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 characters have their respective solo posters while another gathers all the characters in one poster with the anime's main protagonist, Ken Kaneki, standing in the middle.

Because of the release of the said posters, it is now speculated that it may just be a matter of time before the release date of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will be announced. After all, the third season of the series has been long anticipated as its season 2 aired its finale episode back in 2015, and earlier rumors claimed that the anime series can be expected to arrive between January and April 2018.

To recall, many thought that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 had already been canceled as its sophomore season fell in the bad graces of the fans. As the anime deviated from the events in its manga source material, many fans were disappointed and even launched a petition asking Madhouse Entertainment to get the rights from Studio Pierrot and reboot the entire series.

Although Studio Pierrot will still be at the helm of the production of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, fans can already expect that much of the upcoming season of the anime will stick to the events in its source materials as it has already been announced that the third season of the anime series will be based on the manga's "Tokyo Ghoul: Re."