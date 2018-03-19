'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Spoilers: Haise Sasaki's Dilemma Featured in New Teaser

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTV Promotional image for "Tokyo Ghoul"

Haise Sasaki's struggle to understand his convoluted past is front and center in the recent teaser released for the third season of "Tokyo Ghoul," titled "Tokyo Ghoul:re."

As Comicbook reported, the 85-second footage features more action than what has been previously released for the Sui Ishida anime series. In the clip, new characters, as well as enemies, were introduced. Haise's slow awakening was also highlighted while the opening song, performed by Co Shu Nie, "asphyxia," played on the background. It has been reported that Ishida personally chose the three-member band to do the theme. The title of the song was also allegedly chosen by him.

"Tokyo Ghoul:re" will follow the adventure of Haise, a member of the CCG and leader of a squad of investigators. He led his team in implanting themselves within the company's specialty weapons division, the Quinque, which turned them into half ghouls.

What Haise has yet to realize is that he is Ken Kaneki, the main character in the original series, who is currently suffering from amnesia. The storyline is expected to dwell on Haise's journey to realizing who he really is and what has happened to him.

When Ken realized that he turned into a ghoul, it was already too late. What he remembered was going out on a date with a girl, who tried to eat him. He survived the attack, but unbeknownst to him, the surgeon implanted some of the ghoul's organs into him. From then on, he needed to eat human flesh to survive. Fortunately, Ken was taken in by a group of ghouls staying at the cafe Anteiku. They helped him adjust to his new life and somewhat live a normal life.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe, the series will premiere on April 3 at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Later, it is set to air on Sun TV, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and BS11. The anime will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, and Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki. Other voice actors include Ayane Sakura, Mamoru Miyano, Yu Kobayashi, Daisuke Namikawa, and Asami Seto.