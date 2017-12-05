'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Spoilers: Kaneki's Fate Post-Season 2

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is scheduled to arrive in 2018.

After years of waiting, "Tokyo Ghoul" is set to return for its third season next year. Contrary to earlier speculations, the upcoming season will be an adaptation of the "Tokyo Ghoul: re" manga and will not be a reboot of the original anime.

The news comes as a surprise given the slight variations in the manga and anime storyline following the events of "Root A." Still, Studio Pierrot did give themselves some wiggle room in the second season in order to continue the story where it left off.

Fans last saw Kaneki Ken about to face off with "The Reaper" himself Arima Kishou. Following the episode's conclusion, the anime also showed a glimpse of Kirishima Touka opening her new coffee shop :re.

Manga readers should know that it means Kaneki has been taken into CCG under Arima to serve as an investigator. If season 3 will, in fact, be an honest adaptation of the manga, fans will get to see Kaneki's alter ego, Rank 3 Investigator Haise Sasaki, in action.

If this is the case, then the first batch of episodes for "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will likely cover the Torso Investigation arc. Kaneki/Sasaki is revealed to be the mentor of the Quinx Squad, a group made up of humans with built-in quinques.

Studio Pierrot released a "Tokyo Ghoul: re" trailer video revealing that Kaneki voice actor Natsuki Hanae is returning as the lead. It's likely that Yomo and Touka will also be returning given that the story eventually leads to their reunion.

One thing that fans aren't happy about is the news that Studio Pierrot brought in a new staff for the third season. However, given that it's been years since season two aired, it's likely that some of the staff went on to do other projects during the interim.

No release date has been specified for "Tokyo Ghoul" Season 3 although given that most anime releases are announced six months prior, fans could be looking at a January or April 2018 release at the earliest.