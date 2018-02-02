'Tokyo Ghoul:Re' News: Anime's Third Season to Feature a Time-Jump

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul A promotional image for "Tokyo Ghoul."

The third season of "Tokyo Ghoul" will feature a time jump.

Officially titled as "Tokyo Ghoul:re," the anime series will take place two years after the conclusion of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2. While it will still feature the main protagonist of the anime series, Ken Kaneki, he will now assume the name of Haise Sasaki after losing his memory during his battle with Kisho Arima in the previous season.

With his new identity, Ken Kaneki will join the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul). Eventually, he will find himself leading the Quinx Squad, a group composed of other half-human and half-ghoul members, after he gets promoted.

"He works together with the Quinx squad members in their duties and daily life and diligently gives them guidance, but these problem children just give him the runaround. Haise has a gentle personality, possesses excellent manners, and has a strong sense of responsibility. Haise has lost his memories of the past 20 years and thinks of his superiors Akira Mado and Kishou Arima as if they are his parents," goes a part of the character description of Haise Sasaki.

Apart from Ken Kaneki/Haise Sasaki, "Tokyo Ghoul: re" will also feature Shuu Tsukiyama, the notorious former member of the Ghoul Restaurant who is obsessed with his great food taste. The anime series will also feature Kuki Urie, Ginshi Shirazu, Tooru Mutsuki, and Saiko Yonebayashi.

While "Tokyo Ghoul:re" is slated for an April release, an official release date is yet to be announced. However, fans are already anticipating the arrival of the anime series as, after all, many thought that the series had already been cancelled following the negative feedback on its second season.

To recall, because "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 deviated from the events of its manga counterpart, many fans of the anime series were so disappointed that they launched a petition asking Madhouse Entertainment to reboot the series by acquiring its rights from Studio Pierrot.

Despite the petition getting massive support, Studio Pierrot still holds the rights to "Tokyo Ghoul:re."