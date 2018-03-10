'Tokyo Ghoul:re' Reveals New Visual, Highlights 'Quinx Squad'

Facebook/Tokyo Ghoul The "Quinx Squad" will be a new set of integral characters in-charge of defeating the ghouls through their built-in quinque.

Anime series "Tokyo Ghoul:re" is set to air on April 3, and the developers of the anime series are slowly releasing teasers for fans who have anticipated this anime series for almost three years now.

The new visual is a poster depicting the "Quinx Squad" in the "Tokyo Ghoul:re" manga storyline. While non-manga readers may not know the Quinx Squad, there is a hint that the entirety of the third season will focus on this group.

Without giving any spoilers, the Quinx Squad is a highly-trained group under the Commission of Counter Ghouls (CCG), and it is composed of humans with built-in quinque, distinguishing themselves from natural one-eyed ghouls such as Kaneki.

What is interesting in the poster is that there appears to be a character wielding a katana-like quinque, and he looks identical to Kaneki.

This will be the third installment for the franchise' anime series. The previous season, titled as "Tokyo Ghoul Root A," left an open ending for viewers to ponder on. The second season ended with a grand fight between the ghouls and the CCG.

"Root A" ended in a melodramatic note, with Kaneki Ken laying down his (presumably) deceased best friend Hideyoshi Nagachika before fighting Kishou Arima, the strongest investigator from the CCG. After the credits rolled, Arima was seen standing alone in the snow, with Kaneki nowhere to be seen.

Many fans and manga readers were surprised of how "Tokyo Ghoul's" anime studio, Pierrot, drastically changed the second season's storyline. Unlike the first season, which heavily followed the manga storyline, "Tokyo Ghoul Root A" became a "what-if" scenario from the manga's storyline.

In the manga, Kaneki created his own alliance of ghouls, different from the antagonist group Aogiri Tree and Kaneki's original family organization, Anteiku. In the anime, Kaneki joined Aogiri Tree instead.

This development of Kaneki into an anti-hero in the anime was overseen by "Tokyo Ghoul" author Sui Ishida himself. In the end, the decision gave Kaneki a costly consequence as Hide was implied to have died.

It remains to be seen whether the third season will follow the storyline of the manga or not. However, it would be difficult to follow the manga should Hide be really dead, as the character has a big role in the manga version.