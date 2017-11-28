'Tokyo Xanadu eX+' PC Version Gets Official Release Date

(Photo: Aksys Games) A screenshot from "Tokyo Xanadu eX "

The highly anticipated massive role-playing game (RPG) "Tokyo Xanadu eX+" will be available on Steam on Dec. 8, the same day the PlayStation 4 (PS4) version comes out.

Touting over 40 hours of action RPG gameplay, the game is an upgraded version of the PlayStation Vita original that was released a couple of years ago.

In "Tokyo Xanadu eX+" for PC, players can experience the fun and mayhem including brand-new scenarios and modes all in 60 frames per second (FPS).

The game brings players back to Morimiya City, which is overrun by armies of hellish monsters. As an extra challenge, developer Nihon Falcom Corporation added new monster types residing in the town's dungeons.

Along the way, players will meet characters in "Tokyo Xanadu eX+" with whom they can establish relationships and even forge alliances. After all, they will need all the help and knowledge they can get as they continue to uncover the horrors lurking in the city.

One of the new playable characters in "Tokyo Xanadu eX+" is the mysterious knight known as the White Shroud who boasts "brandish unrivaled strength and the powers of light."

With an assortment of enemies to take on, White Shroud's abilities will definitely come in handy. Thankfully, players also get the chance to upgrade their equipment when things get tougher and also train in dungeons and play mini games for rewards.

"Tokyo Xanadu eX+" will also treat gamers with "unique tales of the Wielders" that were not tackled in the main story when they complete the game.

Finally, there will be a couple of new modes called Time Attack and Boss Rush:

In Time Attack, defeat various bosses that appear in the main story as quickly as possible. In Boss Rush mode, you can battle each boss one after the other.

"Tokyo Xanadu eX+" will come with a Limited Edition for the PS4. There seems to be nothing of the sort for the PC version.