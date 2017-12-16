Production wraps up for the "Tolkien" biopic. The film about the young life of "Lord of the Rings" creator J. R. R. Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character and Lily Collins as his wife, Edith.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Nicholas Hoult plays a young J.R.R. Tolkien in the biopic "Tolkien."

Director Dome Karukoski confirmed in a statement that they finished principal photography for "Tolkien." He said that he's privileged to bring the author's life on the big screen as a lifelong fan of his works.

"Not only is that the story of Tolkien's life, but it speaks to the making of this film," Karukoski said. "I am incredibly grateful to our crew and cast, including Nicholas who prepared for months. I will treasure this experience always."

"Tolkien" charts the famous writer's years as an orphaned child who forged a friendship with outcasts at his school. They called their group the Tea Club and Barrovian Society (TCBS) and often met the library to read or write poetry.

The group stayed in touch after leaving school and through marriages. A looming World War I, however, threatened this "fellowship" since Tolkien and his friends were up for service in the military.

Tolkien lost many of his TCBS friends in the war. This experience apparently inspired Tolkien to write "Lord of the Rings," which became a classic literature.

David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford wrote the "Tolkien" biopic for Fox Searchlight Pictures. The movie also stars Anthony Boyle ("The Lost City of Z"), Patrick Gibson ("The OA"), Tom Glynn-Carney ("Dunkirk"), Colm Meaney ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), Craig Roberts ("Red Oaks"), Laura Donnelly ("Outlander"), Genevieve O'Reilly ("The Legend of Tarzan"), Pam Ferris ("Holmes and Watson") and Derek Jacobi ("Murder on the Orient Express"). The studio hasn't announced the movie's theater release date.

Meanwhile, another Tolkien life story is in development at New Line Cinema with director James Strong. This movie will focus on the courtship and marriage between Tolkien and Edith Bratt.