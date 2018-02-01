Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Phone Call Interview After Radio Host Badmouths His Little Daughter, Vivian

Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 7, 2017.

Tom Brady wasn't at all amused when a radio host badmouthed his daughter during an interview.

Just recently, Tom Brady abruptly ended his phone call interview with a WEII radio show when host Alex Reimer called his daughter, Vivian, an "annoying little pissant" in the New England Patriots quarterback's documentary series, "Tom vs Time."

"Well, I think that—I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly," Brady said during the interview before abruptly ending the call. "My daughter, or any child, they certainly don't deserve that," he added.

Brady has had quite a friendly relationship with WEII seeing as he always finds time to give an interview with "The Kirk & Callahan Show" every week. It should be known that Tom Brady was interviewed in a different WEII radio show when he was interviewed by Alex Reimer.

One of the hosts of "The Kirk & Callahan Show," Kirk Minihane, had extended his apologies to Brady on behalf of the network and also revealed that Reimer had been suspended by WEII for the entire Super Bowl week.

Before he hung up on the call, Brady said that he would think about whether or not he will still give interviews on the show again. Despite this unfortunate event, Reimer has still not apologized for his remarks and has posted a response on Twitter regarding the rumors of his termination saying "I will stand strong!"

However, in a recent interview, Brady also expressed his hopes that Reimer would not get fired from his job despite his remarks about his daughter, explaining that everybody makes mistakes and that Reimer probably didn't intend for things to have happened that way.