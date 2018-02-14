Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Spend Romantic Time in Costa Rica Following Super Bowl

Reuters/Matthew Emmons New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) addresses the media during Super Bowl LII Opening Ceremonies.

Tom Brady may have lost the Super Bowl, but that clearly did not stop him from spending some romantic time with his wife Gisele Bündchen as they celebrated Valentine's Day in Costa Rica.

It has been revealed that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have taken to Costa Rica following the loss of the former's team, the New England Patriots, at the recently concluded Super Bowl 2018. The news came after the couple recently posted of their vacation in the Central American country. In the photo shared by Tom Brady himself, he could be seen sharing a warm kiss with his wife standing in the grass with a beautiful tropical view in the background.

Aside from it being a Valentine's Day celebration for the couple, it is also the perfect time for them to be in the country since there are only a few weeks lefts before they celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary this coming Feb. 26.

The 40-year-old had even managed to joke about his team's 41–33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and captioning the photo with "This Sunday's outcome is a lot better than last Sunday's! #losingstreakstopsatone."

But despite seemingly enjoying a great time with his wife, the sportsman couldn't help but think about the Super Bowl and how his team had failed to retain their title against the Eagles.

In an earlier Instagram update, which was posted a couple of days after the Super Bowl, Brady opened up about his team's loss. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans that have supported them and all the people who stood behind their backs. In the post, he said: "It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude."