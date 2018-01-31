Tom Brady Hopes WEEI Radio Host Won't Be Fired for Comment About His Daughter

(Photo: Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 7, 2017.

Tom Brady has seemingly forgiven the radio host who called his daughter "a pissant."

The New England Patriots quarterback spoke in a compassionate tone when he was asked about the WEEI radio host who made derogatory comments about his five-year-old daughter. During a press conference on Super Bowl LII Opening Night, Brady said he hopes the host "is not fired."

He added, "We all have careers and make mistakes. I'd hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that. That was certainly not what he intended."

Earlier on Monday, the famed athlete said he was reconsidering whether he will continue a long-running weekly radio appearance with WEEI. His statement was in relation to host Alex Reimer's remarks after watching the first episode of a documentary about Brady's life called "Tom vs. Time."

Four days before Brady was scheduled to speak at his weekly morning radio segment with different hosts, Reimer described Brady's daughter as "an annoying little pissant" on air.

Sharing his opinion on the matter, radio host Howard Stern defended Reimar on his Sirius XM radio show Tuesday. He stated that Brady should not have shown his daughter in the documentary program if he did not want to expose her to any kind of criticism from the public.

He further explained that while he does not know Brady personally, he said the quarterback is responsible for what happened.

"And I don't know Tom — I'm a great admirer of his physical prowess and his football ability — but don't put your kid up on an Internet show and then get pissed when people comment on her behavior," explained Stern. "You're putting it out there for people to comment on. That's what a TV show is."