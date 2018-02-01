'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' New Commercial to Air During Super Bowl LII Broadcast

Facebook/JackRyanAmazon Promotional image for 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

A commercial for Amazon's new series, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," will run during the broadcast of Super Bowl LII.

According to Variety, the minute-long commercial will make its television premiere after the Super Bowl LII halftime on Sunday's broadcast. The spot reportedly cost $5 million for 30 seconds of ad time, which means Amazon is banking a whole lot on the new series, which stars John Krasinski as the titular character.

"There's so much value in being able to reach an audience that is this global and this broad. 'Jack Ryan' is a series that both men and women can and will watch, and the Super Bowl is a big, unique event in which the ads are as important, sometimes more important, than the game itself," Amazon Studios head of marketing Mike Benson said. "This is an important series to us, and we wanted to be there."

But, fans of the franchise do not have to wait until Sunday's game in order to watch the commercial. Amazon has already made it available online. The clip previews what viewers can expect from the new series, which unsurprisingly involves a lot of military and covert operations, as well as plenty of action.

As previously reported, Amazon's take on the series will be that of an origin story for Jack Ryan, with an "early version" of the character as the main focus of the show. This was revealed by executive producer Carlton Cuse at the New York Comic-Con panel, further explaining that, at the start of the series, Jack has only had four years of work experience in the CIA.

"He's a really successful analyst, but in our story, he gets his first experience in the field, and we get to see how that works out for him," Cuse said.

Before Krasinski, who is more known for his comedic chops in "The Office," other actors like Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have previously brought the character to life.

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" will premiere in August.