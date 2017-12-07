'Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege' Expansion Goes To South Korea

Twitter/Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is expected to take 'Rainbow Six Siege' players to South Korea

Two years in and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" is still growing strong. Ubisoft has released the latest expansion to the tactical shooter dubbed "Operation White Noise" and is now available for download on all platforms.

The theme for the expansion in South Korea and delivers a wave of new multiplayer content to the game. These include new playable Operators, a fresh new multiplayer map, and various customization options.

Step into the shoes of Dokkaebi and Vigil, operators from South Korea's elite 707th Special Missions Battalion. They will be joined by Zofia Bosak an operator from the Polish Special Forces, GROM.

Dokkaebi is an Attacker who used her unique equipment, the Logic Bomb, to hack into enemy devices and reveal their location with a loud noise. She is joined in the Attacker role by Zofia who is armed with the KS79 Lifeline, a grenade launcher capable of firing explosive and concussive rounds. Finally, Vigil is the Defender who uses an Electronic Rendering Cloak or ERC-7 to make himself invisible to cameras.

They will be joining their fellow operators in a new multiplayer map, Mok Myeok Tower, a high rise observation tower in the heart of the city. The new map offers a variety of new environments to fight with an emphasis on vertical maneuverability.

"Operation White Noise" is now available for free to Year 2 Season Pass owners. Non-Season Pass owners will be able to purchase them using Renown or R6 Credits starting Dec. 12.

"Operation White Noise" is likely to be the last expansion for 2017 as Ubisoft wraps up the second year of post-launch for "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege." The game has already surpassed its 25 million registered players worldwide and continues to grow with each passing day.

The developer has already announced a Year 3 of post-launch content for the game as it continues to provide new quality content for the community to enjoy.

"Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.