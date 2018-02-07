'Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege' Free Play Next Weekend On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Ubisoft Promo image for "Rainbow Six Siege"

Ubisoft has announced that "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" will be free-to-play next weekend. The limited time event will be available for all versions of the game and is set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The duration of the game will differ based on the player's platform of choice. For PC players, the game will be free on Steam or Uplay from February 15th to 18th. Xbox One owners will be able to enjoy the game a bit longer as the event runs from February 15th to 19th on the platform.

Finally, PlayStation 4 owners will have a full 5-day experience of the game absolutely free as the event will run until Feb. 20 on the console. Regardless of platform, everyone who participates in the free-to-play event will have access to every map, mode, and Operator currently available in the game.

Those wanting to enjoy the "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" and decide to purchase it after the event can carry over their progress to the full game. The game is also currently discounted on all platforms so now would be a good time to purchase it, at least for those who have yet to add the title to their game library.

The game currently has currently had over 25 million registered players so there's definitely not going to be any shortage of teammates, even for newer players.

In addition to the event, Ubisoft is set to release the game's Year 3 Season 1 content, called Operation Chimera, on Feb. 19 through the testing realm. It will then be rolled over to all platforms on March 6.

The co-op mode Outbreak will also be arriving on Siege's test server on Feb. 20 before it debuts for a limited time starting March 6. Fans can expect more details regarding Operation Chimera and the Outbreak mode to be shared during the "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" professional tournament to be held later this month in Montreal.