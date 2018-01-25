'Tom Clancy's The Division' News: 'Ambush' Global Event Currently Live, New Items Offered as Rewards

Tom Clancy's The Division official website There's a new Global Event currently live inside 'The Division'

A new Global Event just recently went live inside "Tom Clancy's The Division," and it is one players on the hunt for new cosmetic gear will want to take part in.

Known as "Ambush," this newest Global Event is one that helps players out if they are able to stay disciplined and remain in one place.

The global modifier for this event, also known as Ambush, allows players to deal more damage if they remain stationary.

This may prove difficult to do at first for many players who have grown accustomed to seeking cover from other Agents trying to gun them down. They will have to learn to adjust quickly, however, as they cannot afford to waste the bonus provided by the global modifier.

Also live during this event is the Covert Ambush activity modifier, and what this does when activated is it chips away at a player's health whenever they are on the move. This means that once again, staying still is the way to succeed.

The group modifier for this event is Strategic Ambush, and this one serves to add another challenging gameplay element. When this modifier is active, "The Division" players will find that their health gradually diminishes whenever they are close to a teammate.

Players are going to have to change up their playing styles quite a bit if they want to be successful during this Global Event, but it could be worth doing so.

New rewards are being offered by the developers during this event, including three new face masks, some additional weapon skins and a vanity outfit.

Agents can check out those rewards in the video embedded below.

Four Classified gear-sets – AlphaBridge, FireCrest, Hunter's Faith and Tactician's Authority – are also available for this event.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" players still have time to obtain those rewards since "Ambush" will remain live until Jan. 30.