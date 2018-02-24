Changes also coming to the availability of Division Tech

Once players reach the end game in "Tom Clancy's The Division," their attention turns to trying to acquire the best gear.

In order to do so, players will need to invest plenty of time into the game in the hopes that they will get lucky with some drops and soon have all the pieces they are looking for.

The good news for players in the process of acquiring their end-game gear is that the developers are now set to implement changes that should make the task of collecting items easier.

Developers laid out the changes they are looking to make in a recent "State of the Game" post on the game's official website.

The post detailed numerous changes that should provide players with more opportunities to get their hands on classified gear.

For instance, players can expect to see targeted classified gear set caches being made available during Global Events in the future.

During the offseason, players can also expect classified caches to be made available for purchase, and each cache will contain a guaranteed classified drop.

Developers are also going to make classified items more available to players by improving drop rates for those items. Drop rates for all classified items will be raised up to six percent, doubling the previous rate.

"The Division" players who take part in legendary missions will also soon be given better odds of obtaining classified drops.

Opportunities to earn Division tech will be increased as well, and lastly, resistance bosses will now provide 100 Global Event tokens each.

As for when exactly players can expect to see the aforementioned changes implemented within the game, developers noted over on Twitter that they are due out in the "near future" but a more specific release window was not mentioned.

Also, for those who are hoping to hear something new about the Xbox One X patch, developers currently have nothing new to share about that at the moment.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.