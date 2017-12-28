Map expansions among the features fans are looking for in Year 3

Tom Clancy's The Division official website

"Tom Clancy's The Division" is about to enter its third year, and developers are expected to maintain support all throughout it just as they had done for the last two years.

Speaking recently to IGN, Massive Entertainment Managing Director David Polfeldt indicated that the developers were planning to continue supporting the game for as long as the players themselves remain engaged.

Unfortunately, more specific details about how the developers intend to go on supporting the game were not provided by Polfeldt.

It is a different story when it comes to the players, however, as even though the game is not officially going to start its third year until March, many of them have already been talking about what they would like to see in Year 3.

Spotted by The Inquisitr, players over on Reddit offered up their suggestions for Year 3 additions.

Redditor "phantom13927" authored a post that has received plenty of support from fellow players. In it, the Redditor provided suggestions for how already existing features of the game can be improved. A desire to see additional gear sets, Incursions and even Global Events was also expressed in the post.

Another suggestion put forth by "phantom13927" involved "The Division's" developers introducing more map expansions, and there were other players on the Subreddit who then made it known that they would like to see new areas as well.

For now, those suggestions are just ideas, and it will likely be a while before the developers reveal what they have in store for the game in Year 3.

In the meantime, there are still features expected to be introduced in Year 2, including a Global Event that may go live in January, according to a recent post on the game's official website. The Xbox One X patch is also still being worked on.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.