Devs looking to bring in new people who can assist in 'expanding the world of The Division'

Tom Clancy's The Division official website Could a new expansion be released for 'The Division' in the near future?

It has been flying a bit under the radar recently, but it seems like players are still enjoying "Tom Clancy's The Division" very much.

As a potential response to the continued support provided by the players, the developers may be set to add even more content to the game.

PCGamesN recently took note of some job openings related to the aforementioned game that were posted recently by Ubisoft.

It is not unusual for additional people to be brought in to keep a live game well-maintained as content development for it comes to a halt. However, that is seemingly not what is happening with "The Division."

For instance, taking a closer look at the job listing for the technical game designer spot revealed that the individual hired to fill that position will join a Gameplay team that is focused on "expanding the world of The Division."

The keyword there of course is "expanding," as there are likely players out there already trying to think of what a new expansion for the game could look like.

Developers have not announced any new expansion for the game at this time, but that may be something that players will want to watch out for moving forward.

While a new expansion being released for "The Division" remains uncertain at this time, players can still expect important changes to be implemented sometime soon.

In an earlier "State of the Game" blog post, the developers revealed that they are planning to make changes to drop rates and the availability of Division Tech. Aside from those, new Classified Caches are also coming to the game.

In addition, all throughout this month, players can tune in to the game's Twitch channel and earn different kinds of rewards including Cypher Keys and the Asher vanity outfit. The rewards that players can receive will depend on how much time they spend watching content on that Twitch channel.

More news about "Tom Clancy's The Division" should be made available soon.